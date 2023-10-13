DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mixmag Lab Delhi: Nastia

KAI Room
Fri, 13 Oct, 11:30 pm
GigsDelhi
About

Mixmag Lab returns to Delhi with an unmissable experience.

  • Come see for yourself by clicking the ‘Book Now’ to claim your RSVP spot - but act quickly, as space is extremely limited.
  • Please RSVP at the earliest.
  • You must have a DICE ticket to be admi Read more
Presented by Yozora Entertainment.

Lineup

Nastia

Venue

KAI Room

Plot No. 363-364 Near Huda City Center Metro Station, Sector 29, Gurugram, Haryana 122009 Gurugram, Haryana, India 122009
Doors open11:30 pm

