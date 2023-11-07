DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cortical | Daniel Benza & Sevi Iko Domochevsky

La (2) de Apolo
Tue, 7 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Afincados en Barcelona, Sevi Iko Domochevsky (1988) y Daniel Benza (1996), son consumados artistas multidisciplinares especializados en producción musical, CGI y VFX. Con un enfoque persistente en la escena de la música electrónica y actuaciones previas en Read more

Organizado por A*DESK.

Venue

La (2) de Apolo

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 107, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.