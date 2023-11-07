DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Afincados en Barcelona, Sevi Iko Domochevsky (1988) y Daniel Benza (1996), son consumados artistas multidisciplinares especializados en producción musical, CGI y VFX. Con un enfoque persistente en la escena de la música electrónica y actuaciones previas en
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.