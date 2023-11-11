Top track

Yolande Bashing - Claude

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Soirée Pschit #2

La Marbrerie
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
Selling fast
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Yolande Bashing - Claude
Got a code?

About

YOLAND BASHING

Avec sa révolution désaccordée, Yolande Bashing invente une chanson pop et francophone aux accents techno. Comme une ode attendrie à la diagonale du vide, les mpunchlines imparables. Yolande Bashing convoque Claude François et Jean-Pierre P Read more

Présenté par La Marbrerie.

Lineup

Yolande Bashing, Grand 8

Venue

La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.