Bicep x Optimo all night long

Paisley Town Hall
Sat, 4 Nov, 5:00 pm
Glasgow
£30.09

About

Melting Pot are excited to announce a special event at Paisley’s iconic Town Hall this November as Optimo (Espacio) and Bicep come together for a landmark party.

Taking place on Saturday 4th November from 5pm - 1am, it marks the debut electronic music eve

Presented by Melting Pot.

Lineup

Optimo, Bicep

Venue

Paisley Town Hall

Abbey Cl, Paisley PA1 1JF
Doors open5:00 pm

