Slimka, Captaine Roshi - Jamaican Mule

Slimka

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY
Sat, 23 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBordeaux
€25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SAUCEPROD présente :

SLIMKA en concert à la ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY le 23 mars 2024 !

Véritable phénomène sur scène, Slimka revient avec une nouvelle tournée (sans playback) à travers la France dès Février 2024. Le Boryngo est prêt à envoûter les foules !

Présenté par SAUCE PROD.

Venue

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY

18 Cr Barbey, 33800 Bordeaux, France
Doors open8:00 pm

