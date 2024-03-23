DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SAUCEPROD présente :
SLIMKA en concert à la ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY le 23 mars 2024 !
Véritable phénomène sur scène, Slimka revient avec une nouvelle tournée (sans playback) à travers la France dès Février 2024. Le Boryngo est prêt à envoûter les foules !
