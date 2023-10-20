DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fiesta Wacha

Mutante Club
Fri, 20 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyPalma de Mallorca
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

MALLORCA: LLEGÓ EL DÍA del esperado retorno de FIESTA WACHA a esta hermosa ciudad. El 20 de octubre les esperamos en MUTANTE CLUB para una noche de malianteo, turreo y perreo hasta el subsuelo.

Una noche muy especial a cargo de las DJS AINA LOSANGE, PITI Read more

Organizado por Fiesta Wacha.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Mutante Club

Carrer Son Catlaret 8, 07014 Palma, Balearic Islands, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.