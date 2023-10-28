DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Without Warning NY - Demon Time - w/ Le Camille, Pasofino, isawyoulastnight, ascensian and Caution Collective

Elsewhere - Chatroom
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:30 pm
DJBrooklyn
$13.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

In order for you to join us, we require a physical, valid, scannable US Government issued ID or foreign passport for admission (expired IDs will NOT be accepted)! If you are traveling, please be prepared to show a physical passport for entry (Photocopies a Read more

PopGun Presents

Lineup

Venue

Elsewhere - Chatroom

599 Johnson Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open10:30 pm
Event ends3:00 am

