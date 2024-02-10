DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ALTÉGO

Gorilla
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£16.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Twin brothers Michael and Lukas, collectively known as Altégo – are creating global waves that transcends their origins as TikTokers to one of the most exciting new acts in the scene right now.

Presented by AEG.

Lineup

ALTÉGO

Venue

Gorilla

54-56 Whitworth St W, Manchester M1 5WW
Doors open7:00 pm
550 capacity

