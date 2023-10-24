DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Space Yacht

Sound Nightclub
Tue, 24 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

For table service reservations, please email our VIP director at vip.sound@spaceyacht.net

This is an 21+ event

Presented by Space Yacht
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Space Yacht , Ootoro

Venue

Sound Nightclub

1642 N Las Palmas Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
Event ends2:00 am
600 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.