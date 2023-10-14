DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Danza di guerra

Santi Euno e Giuliano
Sat, 14 Oct, 9:00 pm
TheatrePalermo
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

DANZA DI GUERRA

Prima nazionale

La Santa

Nelle sue performance musicali e teatrali, La Santa porta in scena i legami tra criminalità organizzata e religione nel Sud Italia. Il nome del progetto si riferisce sia alla Vergine Maria che al livello più nasc Read more

Presentato da Teatro Bastardo.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Santi Euno e Giuliano

Piazza Sant' Euno, 90133 Palermo Palermo, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.