Pufuleti: Perle Ai Porci Premiere

Teatro Principe
Thu, 30 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
€9.50

About

Pufuleti presenta il suo nuovo album "Perle Ai Porci" al Teatro Principe, in uscita il 15 Novembre su tutte le piattaforme digitali. Tapes e fanzines saranno disponibili solo al concerto, quindi rompi il salvadanaio.

Supportato direttamente dalla Germania

Presentato da Overdub Srls.
Lineup

Venue

Teatro Principe

Viale Bligny, 52, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

