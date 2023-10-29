DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Eyeworks Festival of Experimental Animation

2220 Arts + Archives
Sun, 29 Oct, 3:00 pm
FilmLos Angeles
From $15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us for the twelfth annual Eyeworks Festival of Experimental Animation! This year's festival features two programs. Guests can buy an all day pass ($25) or invidual tickets for each program ($15).

See the full schedule at: https://www.eyeworksfestival

Presented by Eyeworks Festival of Experimental Animation
2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open2:30 pm

