DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Warm up dalle ore 23:30 alle ore 01:30 al Bistrò
Party dalle ore 01:00 alle ore 04:00 al CUBO
SODO torna ad OFF TOPIC per il CLOSING PARTY di _resetfestival, il backstage festival della musica da scoprire.
Chiudiamo anche noi ufficialmente la stagione
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.