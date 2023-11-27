Top track

Voilaaa, Pat Kalla - On te l'avait dit

Pat Kalla & Le Super Mojo

La Boule Noire
Mon, 27 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€25.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Réputé pour l’efficacité de son pouvoir apte à dérider les visages les plus stricts et à dérouiller les muscles les plus engourdis, éprouvé sur les scènes où il est reconnu comme un propagateur naturel de vibrations bouillantes et enfiévrées, Pat Kalla et Read more

Présenté par La Boule Noire, Heavenly Sweetness & Vuelta Music

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

