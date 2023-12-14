Top track

Second Skin

Chameleons

Hangar 34
Thu, 14 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
£27.50

Event information

AGMP presents

THE CHAMELEONS

+ special guest support:

LESLEY WOODS (AU PAIRS)

Known for their atmospheric, guitar-based sound and passionate lyrics, the Chameleons are regarded as one of the most underrated Manchester bands of the 1980s

Presented by AGMP.

Lineup

The Chameleons

Venue

Hangar 34

34 Greenland St, Liverpool L1 0BS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

