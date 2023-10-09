DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Slut Magic, Frida Kill, WifeKnife, Beeyotch

Saint Vitus Bar
Mon, 9 Oct, 6:30 pm
$17.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Hit Vitus for a Monday night special of femme-fronted punk fun featuring:

Slut Magic

Frida Kill

WifeKnife

Beeyotch

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

1
Slut Magic, Frida Kill , Wifeknife and 1 more

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

