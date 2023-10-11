Top track

Kaneko Ayano - Home Alone

Kaneko Ayano (Japan), Findom, F.i.n.i.t

Windmill Brixton
Wed, 11 Oct, 7:45 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sadi Co. presents...

KANEKO AYANO - Prolific J-Pop/Alt star and her band grace South London.

FINDOM - no wave/dub/jazz punk

F.i.n.i.t - industrial/synth punk trio

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Windmill Brixton.

Lineup

Findom

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open7:45 pm
150 capacity

