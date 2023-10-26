DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Experience the enigmatic allure of Black Lotus, an exclusive Halloween event that captivates NYC’s most indulgent. Held beneath the surface at a concealed location in Manhattan, this sultry soirée invites guests to don an all-black attire for an evening of
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.