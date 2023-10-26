Top track

Black Lotus Halloween

TBA Location New York
Thu, 26 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $108.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Experience the enigmatic allure of Black Lotus, an exclusive Halloween event that captivates NYC’s most indulgent. Held beneath the surface at a concealed location in Manhattan, this sultry soirée invites guests to don an all-black attire for an evening of Read more

Presented by Black Lotus.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Damian Lazarus, Jan Blomqvist, Mita Gami and 1 more

Venue

TBA Location New York

New York, NY, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

