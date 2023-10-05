DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Realm

Kremwerk
Thu, 5 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJSeattle
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Tryptik.Ent Presents: The Realm

🔥 Featuring the PNWs dopest DJs, hottest up and coming talent, and drippiest vendors

🥰 Multi Genre Bass Music including House, Melodic Dubstep, Riddim, Trap, Hardstyle, Trance, etc.

🎉 10PM / 2AM!

Performances By:

WUB Read more

Presented by Kremwerk.
Kremwerk

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

