DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tryptik.Ent Presents: The Realm
🔥 Featuring the PNWs dopest DJs, hottest up and coming talent, and drippiest vendors
🥰 Multi Genre Bass Music including House, Melodic Dubstep, Riddim, Trap, Hardstyle, Trance, etc.
🎉 10PM / 2AM!
Performances By:
WUB
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.