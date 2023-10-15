DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Northwest Side Solidarity Network Benefit Concert

Sleeping Village
Sun, 15 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsChicago
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

$15 Adv, $20 Dos + Fees | 21+

Northwest Side Solidarity Network is a local mutual aid society dedicated to helping provide for our neighbors.

We run a free monthly food pantry with produce, milk, eggs, diapers, and even vaccinations and haircuts for any Read more

Presented by Sleeping Village.

Lineup

Josephine, Finom

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.