DICE protects fans and artists from touts.

The Vaccines

O2 Academy Bristol
Thu, 15 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£32.40

About

The Vaccines at O2 Academy Bristol.

8+ (U14's must be accompanied by an adult).

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

Divorce, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, The Vaccines

Venue

O2 Academy Bristol

1-2 Frogmore Street, Bristol BS1 5NA
Doors open7:00 pm
1500 capacity
