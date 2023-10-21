DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sabin Rai and The Pharaoh

Scala
Sat, 21 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
£56.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Legendary band Sabin Rai and the Pharaoh are coming to perform in London this October. Book your ticket and join the fun.

Sabin Rai and the Pharaoh is a popular Nepalese band known for their unique fusion of rock, folk, and blues music. Founded by frontma Read more

Presented by BSK Entertainment.

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.