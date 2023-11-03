DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

N- WISE + LASS SUGA + ARTISTAS INVITADOS

Independance Club
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Prepárate para el festival que hemos montado el 3 de noviembre en Independance Club, traemos de vuelta a N-Wise después de tantos años en la capital junto a Lass Suga, que se estrena en la ciudad.

Junto a ellos tenemos artistas que lo están reventando por Read more

Organizado por Independance Club.

Lineup

N-Wise Allah, Solo K.Os, Monaly

Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.