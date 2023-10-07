DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ronnie Stone, Primitive Heart, Batsbatsbats Ghostghostghost, Ryder Houston

Purgatory
Sat, 7 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Saturday October 7th, Ronnie Stone is back with a long awaited NYC show to celebrate the release of an upcoming single and secret pending announcements. The night will feature sets from Primitive Heart, BatsBatsBats GhostGhostGhost, and Ryder Houston (Phil Read more

Presented by Purgatory.

Ronnie Stone, Batsbatsbats Ghostghostghost, Primitive Heart

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

