BC Camplight + Personal Trainer

CHALK
Wed, 22 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Whilst making his new album The Last Rotation Of Earth, Christinzio’s relationship with his fiancé crumbled after nine inseparable years. The album follows this break-up amid long-term struggles with addiction and declining mental health. The outcome is an...

Presented by Melting Vinyl.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Personal Trainer

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
825 capacity

