Steaming Satellites

Nochtspeicher
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€28.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Andromeda Tour 2023

Support: CATALYST

Seit ihrem Debütalbum „Neurotic Handshake at the Local Clown Party“ (2006) waren die Steaming Satellites europaweit und auch in den USA auf Tour und machten sich dabei nicht nur als beeindruckender Live-Act einen Nam Read more

Präsentiert von OHA! Music.

Lineup

CATALYSTS, Steaming Satellites

Venue

Nochtspeicher

Bernhard-Nocht-Straße 69a, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

