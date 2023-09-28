Top track

shame - Water in the Well

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

shame

Pappy and Harriet's
Thu, 28 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsPioneertown
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

shame - Water in the Well
Got a code?

About

Sid The Cat Presents

shame

w/ Disq

9/28/2023 at Pappy & Harriet's

shame were tourists in their own adolescence - and nothing was quite like the postcard. The freefall of their early twenties, in all its delight and disaster, was tangled up in being hai Read more

Presented by Sid The Cat.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

shame, Disq

Venue

Pappy and Harriet's

53688 Pioneertown Rd, Yucca Valley, CA 92284, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.