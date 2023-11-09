DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Moritz

Uebel & Gefährlich
Thu, 9 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Moritz im Uebel & Gefährlich

09.11.2023 // 21:00h

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 16 Jahren

Präsentiert von Uebel & Gefährlich GmbH.

Lineup

Moritz

Venue

Uebel & Gefährlich

Feldstraße 66, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

