Nej' - Poupiya Tour -

Le Summum
Wed, 29 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsGrenoble
From €38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Nej’ a un vrai avantage : celui d’avoir une voix qui ne triche pas. Son registre vocal lui permet d’aller où elle veut quand elle veut. Pop urbaine, R&B, chanson, Nej’ chante en toute liberté.

Tout public

Live Affair présente, en partenariat avec NRJ
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Nej'

Venue

Le Summum

Rue Henri Barbusse, 38100 Grenoble, France
Doors open8:00 pm

