DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Torniamo a ballare a BASE, una ex fabbrica degli inizi del 900 ora riqualificata e teatro di alcuni dei nostri party di più memorabili del passato. Sul palco il live di Dov'è Liana, la band francese che eredità la magia della italo disco raccontandola in c
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.