THE RED JUMPSUIT APPARATUS - SOLD OUT

The Underworld
Fri, 6 Oct, 6:00 pm
£25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus is an American rock band that was formed in Middleburg, Flordia, in 2003. The band has released five studio albums to date. The current members are Ronnie Winter, Joey Westwood, Josh Burke, Randy Winter, Daniel Resnick and John E Read more

Lineup

Wolves at the Gate, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
