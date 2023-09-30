Top track

Hope - Parra For Cuva Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Max Cooper

XOYO Birmingham
Sat, 30 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsBirmingham
£25.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hope - Parra For Cuva Remix
Got a code?

About

This is a 14+ event. Under 16s to be accompanied by an adult 18+.

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

Max Cooper

Venue

XOYO Birmingham

Lower Trinity Street, Birmingham, B9 4AG, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.