Mylittlebrother - Chicago

mylittlebrother + Hector Gannet + Jake Burns

Rough Trade Nottingham
Tue, 24 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNottingham
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rough Trade Nottingham are proud to welcome mylittlebrother as part of their UK tour this October. Their first run since signing to California label, Big Stir Records.

Having showcased their latest album ‘Howl’ at Kendal Calling and Sea Power’s Krankenhau Read more

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Jake Burns, Hector Gannet, mylittlebrother

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
150 capacity

