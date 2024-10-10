Top track

Rowjay - Savoir Faire

Rowjay

1988 Live Club (Salon Bas/Planet)
Thu, 10 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsRennes
€20.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Après une première tournée européenne au printemps 2023, Rowjay revient pour une nouvelle série de concerts annonçant La Vie Rapide, son troisième album.

Mieux que tous ses prédécesseurs, le québécois a réussi à se créer une place dans la scène rap hexago...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Clear Waters Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rowjay

Venue

1988 Live Club (Salon Bas/Planet)

27 Pl. du Colombier, 35000 Rennes, France
Doors open7:30 pm

