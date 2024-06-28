DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Afro-Karibbean Land !

911 Paris
28 Jun - 29 Jun
PartyParis
From €11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

VENDREDI 28 JUIN - L'Afro-Karibbean Land est un monde unique ! Craquez pour le parfum délicieux du mélange de toutes les musiques du Soleil. Préparez-vous à bouger sur le meilleur de l'Afrobeat, du son Shatta, Dancehall, Trap, Kompa et Gouyad !

Entrée str...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par 911 Xperience.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

911 Paris

18 Rue Paul Klee, 75013 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.