Brent Faiyaz & DJ Taj - All Mine (Jersey Club)

Club 1BD

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn
Fri, 10 May, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$27.81

About

You may have seen Club 1BD go viral on Tiktok, Instagram, or YouTube. Founded by DJ David, a renowned NYC based DJ who has been featured on the NYTimes, The Knot, and Wedding Wire, Club 1BD aims to create a safe space where DJs of color are given a p...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Furtado Global.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DANIBKNOWING, Arty Furtado, DJ David and 1 more

Venue

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn

353 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, New York 11211, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

