DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Concentrico Festival - Apocalisse Tascabile

Parco della Cappuccina - Arena
Tue, 11 Jun, 10:15 pm
TheatreCarpi
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Senza alcun preavviso, Dio compare in un supermercato in periferia di Roma e annuncia la fine del mondo. Lo prende sul serio solo un giovanotto amorfo e sfibrato, fatalmente destinato a essere il profeta della fine dei tempi. Accompagnato da uno svogliato...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale AppenAppena APS.

Lineup

Venue

Parco della Cappuccina - Arena

Viale Dei Cipressi, 41012 Carpi Modena, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.