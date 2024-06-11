DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Senza alcun preavviso, Dio compare in un supermercato in periferia di Roma e annuncia la fine del mondo. Lo prende sul serio solo un giovanotto amorfo e sfibrato, fatalmente destinato a essere il profeta della fine dei tempi. Accompagnato da uno svogliato...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.