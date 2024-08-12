DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Miles Davis: The Electric Years

The Jazz Cafe
Mon, 12 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Across the 'electric years' of Miles Davis' career, the king of jazz created some of the most revolutionary tracks in global music history.

Widely considered to be the artist's most exciting and fertile years, the period of works covers renowned classics...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
Lineup

Axel Kaner-Lidstrom, Kaidi Akinnibi, Jay Verma and 2 more

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity
Accessibility information

