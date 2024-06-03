DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

I Teatri della Mente: Macbeth

Studio Mataro da Vergato
Mon, 3 Jun, 9:30 pm
TheatreMilano


Se questo evento è sold out non preoccuparti. Abbiamo tenuto metà della sala ad accesso libero fino a esaurimento posti: vieni direttamente all’evento!

I TEATRI DELLA MENTE: MACBETH

Tratto da William Shakespeare

Drammaturgia e Regia Luca Zilovich

Paesa...

Aperto a chiunque
Presentato da FringeMI Festival.

Venue

Studio Mataro da Vergato

Via Termopili 25, 20127 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

