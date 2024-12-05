Top track

Les dauphins

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

St Graal

Le Ferrailleur
Thu, 5 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsNantes
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Les dauphins
Got a code?

About

Auteur-compositeur-interprète de 25 ans, excellent producteur, accompagné par la Nef à Angoulême (sa ville natale), passé par le conservatoire de Bordeaux, St Graal déploie son univers musical via des chansons douces-amères sur fond de beats électro, guita...

Moins de 16 ans obligatoirement accompagné d'un parent
KRP Prod présente, en accord avec Junzi Arts
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

St Graal

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.