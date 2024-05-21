DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ex Tension #9: Holzwarth / Shiroishi / Stafford

2220 Arts + Archives
Tue, 21 May, 7:00 pm
ArtLos Angeles
Please join us Tuesday evening May 21st in the 2220 Archives for the ninth installment of Ex Tension, an ongoing improvised performance piece involving dancers and musicians.

Performers will negotiate through a sculpture that progressively changes, a bond...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by diag0nal and pehrspace
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Patrick Shiroishi, Yvette Cornelia Holzwarth

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

