Laura Impallomeni

The Jazz Sanctuary
Thu, 23 May, 7:45 pm
GigsTwickenham
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The inspirational Laura Impallomeni brings the trombone to the fore, with an exciting evening of exhilarating music that will leave you wanting more.

Laura is a British Italian jazz musician, trombonist, composer and band leader.

Her exciting composition...

This is an 10+ event
Presented by The Jazz Sanctuary.
£
Lineup

Laura Impallomeni

Venue

The Jazz Sanctuary

The Turk's Head, 28 Winchester Road, Twickenham, England TW1 1LF, United Kingdom
Doors open7:45 pm

