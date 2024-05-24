DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dot To Dot Pre Party: Tim Atlas + Anna Erhard + Ebbb + En Attendant Ana

Oslo Hackney
Fri, 24 May, 6:30 pm
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
DOT TO DOT FESTIVAL 2024

LONDON PRE-PARTY

This is a 16+ event (under 18’s accompanied).
Presented by DHP FAMILY.
1
Tim Atlas, Anna Erhard, Ebbb and 1 more

Oslo Hackney

1a Amhurst Road, Hackney, London, E8 1LL, United Kingdom
Doors open6:30 pm
370 capacity
