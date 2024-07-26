DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Previous Industries is three Chicagoans of a certain age — Open Mike Eagle, Video Dave, and STILL RIFT — who currently reside in LA. In a city where transplants often say they find it hard to connect with new people, these guys found a way around that by d...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.