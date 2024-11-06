Top track

DEADLETTER - Madge's Declaration

DEADLETTER

Thekla
Wed, 6 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsBristol
£17.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

DEADLETTER - Madge's Declaration
About DEADLETTER

Formed in Yorkshire and based in south London, DEADLETTER layer their socially charged post-punk with grit, satire and saxophone. Released in 2022, the band’s debut EP HEAT! – which generously speckles their cynical sound with disco and funk – won praise f Read more

Event information

The world is brutal but there are cherry trees in blossom. This is the philosophy that underpins DEADLETTER, and their bruising, beautiful debut album Hysterical Strength. “It's punishing but there's also fucking beauty out there,” explains frontman Zac La...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Gravy Train.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DEADLETTER

Venue

Thekla

The Grove East Mud Dock, Bristol BS1 4RB
Doors open6:30 pm
400 capacity
Accessibility information

