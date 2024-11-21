Top track

death bed (coffee for your head)

Beabadoobee

Alexandra Palace Great Hall
Thu, 21 Nov, 6:30 pm
From £44.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bedroom-pop star and indie icon Beabadoobee is heading to Alexandra Palace this November for a huge headline show.

The tour comes in support of Beabadoobee’s forthcoming studio album This Is How Tomorrow Moves, out Friday 16 August via Dirty Hit, featuri*...

This is a 16+ event.
Presented by Metropolis Music and SJM Concerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Beabadoobee, MOMMA

Venue

Alexandra Palace

Alexandra Palace, Alexandra Palace Way, London N22 7AY
Doors open6:30 pm
Accessibility information

