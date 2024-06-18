Top track

Death Valley '69

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lydia Lunch + Marc Hurtado

Brudenell Social Club
Tue, 18 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£20.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Death Valley '69
Got a code?

About

Since 2014 Lydia Lunch and Marc Hurtado have joined forces for this project surrounding the music of Suicide and Alan Vega, expect a sonic "Blitzkrieg" and a visual ceremony, where both artists will burn their souls in the volcanic heart of the music of Al...

This is a 14+ event
F54 Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lydia Lunch, Marc Hurtado

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.