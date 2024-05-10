Top track

Being Dead - Hot Car

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Being Dead, J'cuuzi, Gummy Fang

Chess Club
Fri, 10 May, 9:00 pm
GigsAustin
Selling fast
$20.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Being Dead - Hot Car
Got a code?

About

FRIDAY, MAY 10th

BEING DEAD

with

J'CUUZI and GUMMY FANG

DOORS at 9pm

21+

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Chess Club.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Being Dead

Venue

Chess Club

617 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.