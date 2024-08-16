DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Souled Out Dates: Detroit

El Club Detroit
Fri, 16 Aug, 9:00 pm
DJDetroit
$27.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Strictly 21+. WELCOME TO SOULED OUT DATES: DETROIT.

This is Souled Out Dates, the uncaged live energy experience. From city to city, handing the fun back to the people one stage at a time.

What to Expect: beautiful faces, energetic vibes, and blended set...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Souled Out Dates.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

