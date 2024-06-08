DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Stone

Dulcis in Fundo
Sat, 8 Jun, 8:30 pm
TheatreMilano
STONE

Liberamente tratto da “Stone Butch Blues” di Leslie Feinberg

scritto da Carmen Pellegrinelli

con Laura Mola

luci di Simone Moretti

regia di Carmen Pellegrinelli

una produzione P&P Theatre Academic Productions

in collaborazione con Alfi Lesbich...

Aperto a chiunque
Presentato da FringeMI Festival.

Dulcis in Fundo

Via Gianfranco Zuretti 55, 20125 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open8:30 pm

